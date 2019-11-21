Motichoor Chaknachoor Box Office: The Nawazuddin-Athiya Starrer Off To A Slow Start

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who shot to fame with Gangs of Wasseypur, has several successful films under his belt. Famous for his precision as an actor, Nawazuddin has managed to impress masses with his impressive talent. However, the actor’s recent release, Motichoor Chaknachoor did not rake in as much business as expected.

Motichoor Chaknachoor box office collection

Famous for his performances in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Manto, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has managed to become one of the most-loved actors in the country. However, the actor’s recent release Motichoor Chaknachoor failed to impress the audience in theatres, as the movie raked in a business of ₹ 1.80 crores over the weekend. Motichoor Chaknachoor recorded a collection of ₹ 0.40 crores on the first day of its release and failed to create magic on its second day too. Reportedly, the romantic entertainer has collected only ₹2.45 crores since its release. However, no official report about the movie's box office collection has been revealed. Take a look at the day-wise collection of Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Just watched #MotichoorChaknachoor. My only reason of watching this film was of course, #NawazuddinSiddiqui. Sad to note that even he can't save this dull film. Disappointing!

My Rating: ⭐️⭐️ — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) November 15, 2019

Motichoor Chacknachoor Controversy

Recently, the director of Motichoor Chaknachoor, Debamitra Biswal took to her official social media handles to warn the audience about the film. In the note shared by Debamitra, the director advised the audience to watch the film at their own risk. Blaming the producers for the film's debacle, Debamita remarked that unfortunately her version of Motichoor Chaknachoor never came out and was restricted only to the film's premiere.

