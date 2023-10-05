The Vaccine War Box Office Collection Day 7: Nana Patekar Starrer Earns ₹8.15 Crore

Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, The Vaccine War, which marks the return of Nana Patekar in the titular role, is yet to leave its mark at the box office. Despite being reportedly made on a budget of ₹10 crore, the film is struggling to cross even that in the domestic market. On the seventh day of the release, the film barely minted any money.

3 things you need to know

The Vaccine War also stars Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen and Anupam Kher in the pivotal roles.

The film is in direct competition with Fukrey 3 and Chandramukhi 2 at the box office.

Vivek Agnihotri's previous venture made on a reported budget of Rs 15 crore had a lifetime business of over Rs 340 crore.

The Vaccine War box office collection day 7

As the film entered the second week, it witnessed a major drop in the collection. According to Sacnilk, The Vaccine War earned ₹0.50 crore on the seventh day at the box office less than what it earned on Tuesday. The film's total collection now stands at ₹8.15 crore. Moreover, the film had an overall 10.06 per cent Hindi occupancy in theatres. The morning shows witnessed 8.76 per cent, which climbed to 9.43 per cent in the afternoon and 9.49 per cent in the evening. The occupancy was highest at night - 12.55 per cent.



More about The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial is based on the true events - the struggles of the scientists in making the COVID-19 vaccine. The film also highlights how the people were against it in the country. The film also marks the reunion of actors Pallavi Joshi and Anupam Kher after the 2022 film The Kashmir Files. Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on The Delhi Files, which will reportedly be released in 2024.