The White Tiger Trailer: Rajkummar, Priyanka, Adarsh Highlight Class Struggles In India

Netflix on Wednesday released the trailer of Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav starrer 'The White Tiger'. The 2 minute-27 second video shows class struggles in India.

The trailer captures the various themes and uncomfortable truths of Indian society like — poverty, corruption, and class. The performances by each actor looks impressive and will leave you curious. The film will release on Netflix in 2021.

“This is a story about a family and the plight of one man — Balram Halwai played by Adarsh Gourav, one of the most talented newcomers I’ve ever worked with, and one of the most remarkable performances I’ve seen in a long time. Balram’s rise from a poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India showcases how hunger and the lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram earlier in October talking about the film.

The trailer on Wednesday was released both in English and Hindi. Priyanka on Twitter wrote, "Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger.You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free. I’m so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize Winning novel by Aravind Adiga. WATCH it in select theaters December and on Netflix, January." [sic]

Talking about the film, Priyanka Chopra had said in a statement, “I’m so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall and also working along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together”.

WATCH TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.