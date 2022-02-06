'Therapeutic To Talk About Lata Mangeshkar', Says Anupam Kher After Meeting Asha Bhosle

Anupam Kher took to his Twitter account on Sunday and penned down a heartfelt note as legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away. Apart from this, he also visited her residence and met her sister Asha Bhosle. He shared a picture of the duo from his visit and mentioned it was 'therapeutic' to speak to her about the life of the beloved Lata Didi.

Anupam Kher visits Asha Bhosle after Lata Mangeshkar's demise

The actor took to his Twitter account and shared a black and white picture of himself and Asha Bhosle holding hands and giving each other a smile.

He mentioned that he could feel Bhosle's 'sense of loss' through her 'sad smile' and mentioned it was 'therapeutic' for him to speak about the late musical legend at his visit to her home.

He wrote, "It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel @ashabhosle Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was therapeutic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles & some tears. #Sisters #Legends #Music"

"It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel @ashabhosle Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles & some tears. 🙏💔😍 #Sisters #Legends #Music pic.twitter.com/uN87GxfeRV — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2022

He also penned down a note after the news of Mangeshkar's death broke. He mentioned that her voice will always be etched in the soul of every Indian forever. However, he mentioned that perhaps the Gods above wanted to hear her melodious voice and mentioned he would miss her WhatsApp messages to him. She penned down his note as he shared some timeless pictures of the musical legend.

Image: Twitter/@AnupamPKher