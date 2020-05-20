These Ajay Devgn's Patriotic Movie Songs Are A Must-add To Your Playlist

Ajay Devgn has played the character of a soldier in multiple films. He has delivered his share of patriotic films throughout his career and has also essayed the character of the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the film, The Legend of Bhagat Singh. Through those films, the actor also delivered a range of patriotic songs. Take a look at some of the actor's most popular patriotic songs.

Ajay Devgn's patriotic songs to listen to

Des Mere Des Mere

Des Mere Des Mere is one of the most popular songs from the film, The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The song was sung by A R Rahman and Sukhwinder Singh. Penned by Sameer, the music for the same was composed by A R Rahman. The song is famous for its lyrics: "Des Mere Des Mere Meri Shaan Hai Tu

Mitta Ne Se Nahin Mitte

Mitta Ne Se Nahin Mitte

Darrane Se Nahin Darrte

Watan Ke Naam Pe Watan Ke Naam Pe Hum Sar Katane Se Nahin Darrte"

ALSO READ | Songs From Aishwarya Rai & Ajay Devgn Starrer National Award Winning Film 'Raincoat'

Mera Mulk Mera Desh

Mera Mulk Mera Desh is one of the most popular patriotic songs in the country and is often heard during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations. The song is from the film Diljale. Along with Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Sonali Bendre. The song was recorded by Kumar Sanu and Aditya Narayan. The lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar and the music was composed by Anu Malik. It was produced under the T-Series music label.

Sar Zameen Se

Sar Zameen Se is a popular song from the film Zameen. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this 2003 action film starred Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The song was recorded by Kailash Kher and Shaan. The lyrics for the song were penned by Sameer and it was procured under the T-Series music label. The music for the song was composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn And Kajol's Favorite '90s Films, Amitabh Bachchan's Cute Video & More

Rang De Basant Chola

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola is another popular song from the film, The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The song was performed by Sonu Nigam and Manmohan Waris. The lyrics were penned by Sameer and the music was composed by A R Rahman.

Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna

Also a popular song from The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Sarfaorshi ki Tamanna was recorded by Sonu Nigam and Hariharan. The lyrics were penned by Sameer and the music was composed by Rahman. Along with Ajay Devgn, the film's cast includes Sushant Singh and Farida Jalal, playing prominent roles.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan & Ajay Devgn Starred Together After 10 Years In 'London Dreams' & More Facts

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan-Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's Edit Mistakes Will Make You Laugh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.