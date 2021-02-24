Third-time Pregnant Lisa Haydon Attends Friends' Pilates Baby Shower After Working Out

Lisa Haydon, who is pregnant for the third time is keeping her health in check. Giving some pregnancy fitness goals, Lisa took to her Instagram handle to flaunt the 'best gift' her husband gave — new gym equipment, a spinning cycle.

Lisa has placed the cycle right in the middle of her bathroom and thanked her husband. She wrote, "It's the spot least disruptive to the house, ok a girl's gotta get it done somewhere. Dino got me this bike for our 6 year anniversary ... It's the best gift ever cuz we live on a mountain, kids, other stuff always a priority, and getting anywhere for a workout was getting close to impossible. Having this in the house is so easy to squeeze in. I love cardio too and this is nice and low impact and still a super good burn thanks hub." [sic]

On Wednesday, Lisa shared some mirror selfie videos flaunting her baby bump and revealed that she was going to attend a friends' Pilates baby shower. "Pregnant Pilates baby shower, not for my baby but for my friend's baby," she clarified. The actor recently announced that she and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child, a daughter, together. The couple is already parents to sons, Zack and Leo.

The 34-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram to reveal her pregnancy. She captioned the post: "#3 Coming this June." In the video, Haydon said she wanted to share something with her fans when her three-year-old son Zack entered the frame.

"What is inside mummy's tummy, Zack?" Haydon asked her son, to which he replied, "Baby sister." The Queen star and Lalvani, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating.

Haydon's last big-screen outing was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and she hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.

