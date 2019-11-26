This Actor's Flashback Picture Is Breaking The Internet, Courtesy The Cute Expression

This Bollywood actor who started his journey as a child artiste is now a star after having spent over 25 years in the industry. Having performed in Doordarshan Television series Gul Gulshan Gulfaam and in movies like Sir, Zakhm, Raja Hindustani, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Bhai and Dushman, Kunal Kemmu's flashback picture is too cute for words. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable Tuesday Throwback.

Many fans found the picture cute and playful. One user wrote: "Hum hai rahi pyaar ke @khemster2 very fond memories of small kunal khemu to super star." The other said, "The lil guy too cute my childhood star." And another commented: "lil guy does indeed coz we remember 'hum hai rahi pyar k'".

Kunal talks about Inaaya

Kunal is married to actress Soha Ali Khan and the couple are proud parents to daughter Inaaya. Having started as a child artist himself, will Kunal encourage Inaaya in the glamour industry soon? In an interview with Mid-Day, Kunal said, "I don't want to take decisions on my daughter's behalf. I want her to do everything she likes. All I want to do is give her access — let her read, act, travel and do whatever she hopes to. I want to stand on the sidelines and support her every decision. I don't want to transfer my aspirations to her. She has started walking and can say the word 'blue'. She is training us to be parents."

