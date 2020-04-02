Kareena Kapoor Khan Enjoying Perfect Hair Spa Day In This Throwback Pic Is Unmissable

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen as Naina Kholi in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, has worked in some of the much-loved films of all time like Jab We Met, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 3 Idiots, Udta Punjab, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more. Over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been away from social media. However, the Veere Di Wedding star recently made her social media debut and has already garnered 2.2 million followers on Instagram. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback picture of a perfect spa day.

In the recent past, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut and enticed her fans with some of her dazzling pictures on the wall. Even though the Good Newwz actor was not officially on social media, she had many pictures of her daily routine going around. Take a look at one of such throwback pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

This throwback picture is from 2015. The post is shared by Poonam Damania, the renowned manager of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Poonam Damania took her Instagram sharing Kareena's picture from her perfect spa day. She captioned the post as, "#personal parlour in the bathtub.... Let the madness begin for Ki and Ka.. Delhi diaries...funnnnn ❤️❤️❤️#pompyhans #shim". This post is from the time when Kareena Kapoor commenced her shooting schedules for Ki and Ka. Take a look at Poonam Damania's Instagram.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, many people are practicing self-isolation in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic. In this difficult time, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also encouraging her fans and followers to stay home and practice self-quarantine. Check out some of Kareena's posts from quarantine.

