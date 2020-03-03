Priyanka Chopra's Sports-biopic 'Mary Kom' Is A Must-watch, Know Why

Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom is a sports biography of the Olympics boxer, Mary Kom. Helmed by Omung Kumar, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Priyanka Chopra portrays the lead role of boxer, Mary Kom, along with Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa in supporting roles of her husband and mentor, respectively. Mary Kom depicts Kom's journey of maturing as a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. According to the Box Office India's reports, the biopic managed to gross Rs. 640 million as their domestic collection. Let's take a look at why every movie buff should watch Mary Kom.

Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom has sported the role with a mind-boggling performance. As per reviews, Priyanka Chopra has done a wonderful job at nailing the Mary Kom's role and bringing out the right emotions and infusing life into her character. The former Miss World changed her physical appearance and learned Manipuri to get into the skin of the character.

cant wait to see Priyanka Chopra in and as Mary Kom you Super Women Priyanka @priyankachopra courage #MaryKomTrailer pic.twitter.com/hp7OEys73e — Roshan Jaiswal (@Roshanj23) July 23, 2014

Mary Kom's Journey

Mary Kom is the only woman to become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record six times. She is also the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the first seven World Championships, and the only boxer to win eight World Championship medals. The biopic follows Mary Kom's journey from a regular boxer to an Olympic winner.

Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you’re willing to go longer,work harder & give more effort than anyone else. I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/R9qxWVgw81 — Mary Kom (@MangteC) July 28, 2019

Sports Biopic

During the 20s time frame, Bollywood delivered several sports biopics, Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom was the first sports biopic made on a woman player. Films like Chak De! India and Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag have introduced a new genre in the Indian film industry. Inspirational sports dramas provide a refreshing change from the usual rom-com and crime drama films.

