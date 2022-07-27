Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Part Ways After 6 Years Of Relationship? Here's All About It

From frequently going on Maldivian vacations to appearing publicly together at various events, rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have always managed to steal the limelight. After almost seeing each other for six years, the two stars who have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship, are reportedly believed to have parted ways.

For the unknown, Disha and Tiger have previously worked together in Baaghi 2 as well as in the music video of Befikra. The actor who is awaiting the release of her next Ek Villain: Returns, is also believed to share a close-knit bond with Tiger's family and their social media exchanges often grab eyeballs.

Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff broken up?

A report by Hindustan Times cited a source on the basis of anonymity who claimed that both Disha and Tiger are 'single' now. The source told the leading publication that Tiger and Disha are no longer together. It is still unclear as to what happened between the two which led to the split, but the source added that both of them have parted ways.

The Baaghi 2 stars, who were often seen hyping each other up on social media, reportedly have always kept mum about their relationship. Furthermore, the publication's report cited Tiger's friend as a source who added that Tiger hasn't spoken about the breakup. "We all got to know about it only in the last few weeks. He hasn’t really spoken about it with any of us. He is focused on his work with his trips to London and is doing fine, not affected much by the breakup," the source opined.

As per the report, Disha and Tiger have decided to continue to remain friends with each other despite the alleged breakup. The actors are yet to comment on the latest report on them parting ways.

On one hand, where the reports of their breakup have created a strong buzz among fans, Disha left the gossip mills running after she commented on Tiger's new project announcement on Tuesday. The Heropanti star had announced his film Screw Dheela with a 3-minute long action video. Reacting to the same, an excited Disha shared the video on her now-deleted Instagram story and wrote, "Can't wait. Tiger you are (fire emoticons) (sic)."

