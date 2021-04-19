Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Spotted At The Airport As They Jet Off To The Maldives

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are probably leaving for a holiday together, in the latest pictures shared by a paparazzo. The photographer captured the rumoured pair at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. Disha wore a pink crop top with a pink mask, a blue shrug, and distressed jeans. She completed her look with a pair of dark glasses and a LV bag. Tiger was dressed all in black, with a black t-shirt, black trousers, dark shades. One of the accounts that shared the picture captioned their post by saying, “Bon voyage #tigershroff #dishapatani as they take off to the Maldives for holidays.”

Disha Patani's Instagram story later saw a photo from what appeared to be an airport lounge. She was seen seated on a leather sofa, pouting and making the peace sign with her eyes closed. For years, Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating. They've gone on many holidays together (without sharing photos), as well as lunch dates, dinners with his family. They haven't yet, however, made their relationship public.

Disha and Tiger have entered the ranks of other Bollywood stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Janhvi Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, among others, who have left town for the time being for a vacation. Cinemas have been closed, and the Maharashtra government has requested that all film and television shoots be halted immediately due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Disha is looking forward to the release of Radhe, a film starring Salman Khan. Prabhudheva's film also stars Randeep Hooda among its cast. Aside from that, she will be working with filmmaker Mohit Suri again in Ek Villain 2. Disha will also appear in Ekta Kapoor's film KTina. Sunny Singh and Akshay Oberoi also star in the movie. Tiger Shroff also has some interesting films lined up which he is working on currently. On the occasion of his birthday, the actor had announced that Heropanti 2 was in the works and called the film his ‘first love’. Apart from Heropanti 2, another one of Tiger Shroff's films he is also working on right now is Ganapath.