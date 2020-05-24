Tiger Shroff Is Mighty Impressed With Rumoured GF Disha Patani's Latest Dance Video

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Disha Patani has been staying active on her social media updating her fans with dance videos, pet videos, and throwback pictures from shoot days. Impressing once again, Disha shared a yet another Beyonce choreography on her Instagram handle.

Taking up TikTok's 'Savage Challenge', Disha Patani totally nailed the moves. Calling it 'hot' and superb, Tiger Shroff dropped 'fire emojis' along with clapping hands. Tiger's sister Krishna also commented with fire emojis. Disha replied with hearts to both. For those unaware, the Savage Challenge is an energetic dance set to rapper Megan Thee' Stallion's new single "Savage." But it got viral when the rapper released a remix on April 29 featuring fellow Houston-native Beyoncé.

Disha Patani shows how to 'seas the day' with a recent 'beachy' picture on Instagram

Disha’s last outing — Malang

Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha in the lead roles, Malang chronicles the story of Advait and Sara, as they encounter life, heartbreaks and adventures. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the movie also stars Amruta Khanvillkar and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles. Malang hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

What’s next for Disha Patani?

Disha Patani is all set to grace the big screen with the upcoming film, KTina. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film, Radhe. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the action-entertainer also stars Chunkey Panday in a prominent role. Reportedly, the movie is a sequel to the hit film, Wanted.

