Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani In Trouble As FIR Registered Against Duo In Mumbai, Here's Why

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were booked for violating COVID-19 norms in Mumbai amid the lockdown-like restrictions on Wednesday. The duo were reported to be ‘roaming’ without giving any 'valid reason' for stepping out after the timings stipulated for essential services. The First Information Report was registered against them under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per reports, the police stopped Tiger and Disha at the Bandra Promenade for being outside their homes after 2 PM. As the latest norms in Maharashtra, the citizens are supposed to step out only for essential services, which have been permitted to remain open only between 7 AM and 2 PM in the ongoing lockdown, that is in force till June 15.

"A police team spotted Tiger Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply about why he was roaming outside. The police took down his details and registered a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for "disobeying the order of public servant", the official told PTI.

“The case was registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest was made because it is a bailable section,” the police was quoted as saying by ANI.

The incident took place when the rumoured couple stepped out for a drive, as per reports. Disha was seen sitting on the front seat, while Tiger was seated behind, and the duo reportedly stepped out after a workout session.

Numerous other celebrities of the film industry landed in trouble with the authorities over COVID-19 restrictions over the past few weeks. This included Gauahar Khan, who was booked by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in March for allegedly shooting despite testing positive for COVID-19. Vivek Oberoi was booked in February for not wearing a mask while stepping out.

Meanwhile, the lockdown has affected the film industry as shootings have been halted for over a month now. With theatres shut,hardly any films have released. However, the stars have kept themselves involved by providing help to the needy during the pandemic in various ways.

(With agency inputs)

