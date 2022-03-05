Tiger Shroff Gives Fun Twist To Work, Sings His Latest Song 'Poori Gal Baat' On The Way

Known for his stunning dance moves and daring stunts, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently dropped his new single Poori Gal Baat. In the music video, which also stars Mouni Roy, Tiger can be seen grooving to soft-rhythmic beats and fans seem to be already loving it. The Heropanti actor has achieved a new milestone in his career by crooning in Punjabi for the song Poori Gal Baat. It seems like Tiger is himself not over the song and his social media handle is proof for it.

Tiger Shroff gives a fun twist to work with 'Poori Gal Baat'

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger Shroff dropped a mini clip wherein he is seen removing his shirt while walking on the streets, hence showcasing his abs. The Baaghi actor looked dapper in a neon vest teamed up with a pair of grey cargo pants. Stating that he keeps listening to the song Poori Gal Baat even on his way to work, Tiger captioned the post, "On my way to work singing some of my fav lines from #poorigalbaat".

Fans call Tiger 'aesthetically unparalleled'

Apart from this, Tiger Shroff shared the same post on his Koo handle, wherein he mentioned in the caption, "On my way to work singing some of my fav lines from #poorigalbaat". Fans poured their hearts out as they dropped fire and heart emojis to the War actor's post. One netizen wrote, "Singing is better always for up beating the mood n to start a new day work... Have a Fantastic weekend", whereas another user commented, "Wonderfully superb and aesthetically unparalleled. Each movement is graceful to its zenith. Love you."

Earlier, while calling his new single as challenging, Tiger took his Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse to the song in which he is seen doing stunning dance moves. He captioned the post, One of the most challenging things I've ever done. My first Punjabi single tell me what u guys think."

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Tiger treated his fans with an amazing video in which he perfectly nailed a somersault. For this stunt, he grooved to Poori Gal Baat, leaving the post as a challenge for his fans to take up. The Baaghi 3 actor captioned the post, "Heres my #Heropanti2 style #poorigalbaat challenge show me what you guys got". The post got a tremendous amount of love with Jackie Shroff commenting, "So many kids inspired by you could see it on dance shows that I go".

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff