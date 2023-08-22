Tiger Shroff Has A Sweet Reaction To Ex-girlfriend Disha Patani's Directorial Debut

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff broke up last year after being together for almost six years. The Baahi actress donned the director's hat in her newly released music video Kyun Karu Fikar. Tiger, who is known to maintain a cordial relationship with Disha despite their split, turned cheerleader for her after the release of her music video.

3 things you need to know

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be dating for a long time.

However, the actors neither confirmed nor denied the reports of their link up or break up.

They also featured together in the 2018 movie Baaghi 2 and Disha did a cameo in Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff congratulates Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff shared Disha's music video on his Instagram stories and congratulated the actress on her directorial debut. "Woah Congratulationss debut director! Love this @dishapatani #kyukarufikar,” he wrote. Meanwhile, Disha re-shared the actor's post on her stories.

(Tiger Shroff gives a shout-out to Disha Patani on his Instagram story | Image: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's rumoured relationship and break up

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were reportedly together for nearly six years before parting ways in 2022. Despite the breakup, the two remain on friendly terms. Both of them frequently leave comments on each other's Instagram posts. They also wish each other on their respective birthdays with sweet messages.

(Tiger and Disha watch MMA with their friends at an event in Delhi | Image: X)

The rumoured exes recently attended an event in Delhi together. It is said to be the first time Disha and Tiger have been sighted together following the reports of their break up.

Disha Patani on her directorial venture

Disha Patani opened up about taking on the role of both a director and an actor in Kyu Karu Fikar music video. In an interview with IANS, she said that the track encourages people to live without being weighed down by others' judgments and opinions. She added that the video advocates focusing on self-growth and not allowing negativity to hinder personal progress.

"I am feeling an extreme sense of satisfaction and happiness to have finally put out a part of me, with ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. It has helped me express myself, in a very different way by taking on the role of a director also, this time,” the actress said.

(Inputs from IANS).