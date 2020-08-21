Do You Know Tiger Shroff Is Honoured With A 5th Degree Black Belt In Taekwondo?

Tiger Shroff, the Baaghi actor is one of the fittest and well-groomed actors in the Bollywood industry. He has a well-chiselled body, showcases amazing dance moves on-screen, and delivers action-packed performances. He not only earned fame with his action and dancing performances but also received an appreciation for his martial art skill. For instance, do you know that the actor is bestowed with 5th Degree black belt in Taekwondo? Read details below-

Tiger Shroff has a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo

On the 30th July 2014, Tiger Shroff was honoured with the 5th-degree black belt for his Taekwondo skills. It was decided by the Kukkiwon-World Taekwondo Headquarters (part of the South Korean government) to present Tiger Shroff with this honour. This decision was taken after some officials of the department saw him doing stunning action sequences and martial arts in his Bollywood debut film Heropanti. It is also said that the reason behind presenting a 5th-degree black belt to Tiger Shroff was that the officials believed that he is a youth icon who can inspire children and women to take up martial arts for self-defence. When the actor was informed about the felicitation, he was excited about the honour and accepted it happily. However, he did express that he is very young for the privilege and has a lot to learn still.

Tiger Shroff is son of senior actor, Jackie Shroff. He has been active in dancing and martial arts since childhood. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tiger Shroff had said that since childhood, he used to be into martial arts, gymnastics and he still loves dancing. He added to it and said that he had a lot of films offers since a young age, so he thought, why not transfer the skills he has into this industry and do a role that helps him utilize all of his strengths.

When he was honoured with the 5th-degree black belt for Taekwondo, he posted on Facebook and wrote that “I am so honoured to have received a 5th-degree honorary black belt from the Kukkiwon World Taekwondo headquarters! I am most grateful to the association and the Korean government". "This is far more than I deserve and I will work even harder to live up to this honour so I can wear this belt with pride!!"

