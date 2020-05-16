Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tiger Shroff Is Unrecognisable In This Picture From 2009; See More

Actor Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with the film Heropanti in 2014 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He even won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nomination for the film. An unseen picture of the actor from the year 2009 has been doing rounds of the internet and fans are going crazy over it.

Unseen Picture of Tiger Shroff from the year 2009

Tiger Shroff looks totally unrecognisable in the picture. Clicked by paparazzi photographer Yogen Shah back in 2009, Shroff is dressed in a white shirt and has topped the look with a black blazer. With a black thread along his neck, the actor is sporting a long-haired look and is confidently flaunting his curls. Sharing the picture on his official handle, Yogen Shah writes, "The first photo of grown up #tigershroff clicked by me in 2009.

Current king of action cinema. His action and dancing skills are unparalleled.

#Yogenshah". [sic]

The comments section was abuzz with fans going crazy over the picture. Admiring the actor, one user wrote, "Exactly Mr Perfect of Bollywood". Another wrote, "Adorable" and dropped a few hearts. The same user once again took to the comments section to praise the actor and wrote, "Youngest Action Superstar now".

Another fan took to the comments and wrote, "He is Best in the World!". As some were finding the right words to say, there were a lot of who made use of emojis to express what they were feeling. Some dropped down hearts while some used the fire emojis in the comments section.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film made about â‚¹137.05 crores at the box-office. The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The actor earlier ruled the theatre with his 2019 hit War. Also starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, the film was directed by Siddharth Anand. The film garnered more than â‚¹475 crores at the Box Office.

As for the year 2020, the actor is also working on the Bollywood remake of the Rambo film series. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. He has also signed up for the Heropanti sequel helmed by Ahmed Khan. It is set to be the Bollywood remake of the film A Company Man. According to reports, the actor has also been roped in for a yet-untitled Bollywood remake of the film Step Up.

