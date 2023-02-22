Tiger Shroff Launches Ganapath Teaser Video But Team Gets Malayalam Spelling Wrong

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath- Part 1 will be released on the big screens on the occasion of Dusshera. The Heropanti pair made the annoucement on social media with an official teaser video on Wednesday (February 22). However, fans noticed that the spelling of Malayalam was incorrect at the end of the clip.

Ganapath teaser video released

In the teaser video of Ganapath, a huge crowd is seen cheering for someone. In the next cut, we see Tiger Shroff, the lead actor, all buffed up. As the camera pans to his vascular arm, the release date October 20 appears. Apart from Kriti Sanon and Tiger, Amitabh Bachchan is also a part of Ganapath cast.

Tiger wrote in the caption, "Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaaz. Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer."

Fans spot major error in Ganapath video

Ganapath will be released in five Indian languages. It is an action film franchise, whose first part will be coming out later this year. Netiznens pointed out a major error in the teaser video reveal. In the last frame, the spelling of Malayalam is wrong. Reacting to blunder, a netizen wrote, "Would be good if Malayalam was spelt correctly." Another social media user also complained about it.

Ganapath is directed by Vikas Bahl of Goodbye and Super 30 fame. This is the first time that he is making an out-and-out action film. The team earlier shared about the film franchise, "It is mind-blowing, the film is an epic visual extravaganza, with world-class special effects. The production values will leave the audience asking for more. Tiger's role and character is larger than life, with heavy-duty dialogues, world-class action sequences."