Tiger Shroff Reveals The Name Of His 'favourite Actress' And It's Not Who You Think

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, on Tuesday, hosted an "Ask me Anything" session to interact with his 30.4M Insta fam. During the session, an Instagram user asked the actor to reveal the name of the latter's favourite actress. In response, Shroff wrote, "Madhuri Dixit mam".

Tiger Shroff's favourite actress:

A peek into Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Apart from revealing his favourite actress, the Student Of The Year 2 actor also revealed that though there is no favourite particular dish of his, he loves Japanese cuisine. Meanwhile, another user had asked him to name his favourite cricketer, the actor tagged 26-year-old Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. On the other hand, he shared a picture of the late Michael Jackson as a response to a question about his favourite singer.

Interestingly, Tiger also unleashed his humorous side during the interactive session as he answered several questions with a dash of humour on Instagram Story. A user asked him to give a tip on how to achieve the perfect jawline. And, in reply, Tiger responded, "Chingum kha bhai (eat chewing gum bro)". On the other hand, the actor also talked about his upcoming projects and informed his fans that from Wednesday, he will shoot for Heropanti 2 in Mumbai. The upcoming film will also feature his SOTY 2 co-star Tara Sutaria.

Meanwhile, Tiger's latest Instagram post is a video, which was shared on Tuesday. In the video, he can be seen scoring a goal and amid that, he got a muscle pull. Captioning his video, Shroff had written, "When your body can't keep up ...pulled my muscle but didn't miss after that luckily".

More about Tiger Shroff's next films

Tiger was last seen in the Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande, among many others. On the professional front, the 31-year-old actor has numerous projects in his kitty, apart from the sequel of his debut film. He is all set to mark his second collaboration with his co-star Kriti Sanon in an action-thriller, titled Ganapath. He also has Rambo part 1 and Baaghi 4 in his kitty.

IMAGE: TIGER SHROFF'S IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.