Tiger Shroff Wishes His 'Heropanti' Co-star Kriti Sanon On Comleting 7 Years In Bollywood

The 2014 romantic-action film Heropanti marked a strong Bollywood debut for stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, which became a commercial hit and won them several accolades. The film completes 7 years of its release today on Sunday, May 23 and both the stars are reminiscing memories from the sets of Heropanti as well as wishing the team for the success of the film. Among all this, Jai Hemant Shroff wished his co-star Kriti Sanon for turning 7 in Bollywood.

Tiger Shroff wishes Kriti on completing 7 years in Bollywood

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to wish his Heropanti co-star for turning 7 in Bollywood by sharing a throwback picture from Heropanti. In the picture, Tiger was seen in a suit giving an intense look while looking at the camera. Kriti on the other hand was seen in a dress while she placed her hand on Jai's shoulder and was seen looking away as if she is in deep thoughts. Sharing the monochrome picture, Tiger added the track from the movie Raat Bhar in the story along with the wish. The Baaghi star wrote on the story, "Happy 7 years Kriti. May you continue to rise and shine every year! See u on set soon" while tagging her and adding a red heart and hugging emoticon in his wish.

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will reunite for the film Ganpath which is likely to go on floors in July. They will also be coming together for the sequel of Heropanti, titled Heropanti 2 which is slated to release on December 3, 2021. Kriti Sanon shared Tiger Shroff's wish on her Instagram story and asked A Flying Jatt star to train her well for the action for their upcoming shoot. Sharing the wish the Luka Chuppi actor wrote "Can't wait to shoot with you again! Train me well in Action so I can manage to match up with you Rockstar!".

Along with going down memory lane and wishing the Heropanti team, Tiger Shroff celebrated his own 7 years in Bollywood and his journey from Heropanti to Heropanti 2. Taking to his Instagram post, the Baaghi 2 actor shared a montage of his favourite action sequences from all of his movies. He wrote in the caption, "Eternally grateful for all your love support and acceptance ❤️🙏 just wanted to put together and share some of my fav action clips through my journey as an action hero. Special thanks to my #tigerian army, as long as my legs don’t give out on me hope i can continue to entertain you ❤️ lots of love always".

IMAGE: TIGER SHROFF AND KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

