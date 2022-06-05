Tiger Shroff Wishes Mom Ayesha On Her Birthday; Disha Patani Also Extends Heartfelt Wishes

From sharing adorable childhood pictures of her two children to promoting every film of her son, mother Ayesha Shroff is Tiger Shroff's biggest cheerleader. She is often seen showering love on him through her sweet Instagram posts.

As Ayesha ringed into her 62nd birthday, Tiger took to his social media space and sent out birthday love to his mother. Along with Tiger, Disha Patani also extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to the latter's mom hinting toward her strong bond with the Shroff family.

Tiger Shroff wishes mother Ayesha on her birthday

On Sunday, actor Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram stories and shared a priceless monochromatic picture with her mother where the mother-son duo was seen flaunting their dazzling smiles. Sharing the picture, Tiger called her 'the best mommy in the whole world'. In his note, he wrote "Happy bday to the besttt mommy in the whole world. love you so muchhh Mammaa @ayeshshroff."

Here, take a look at Tiger's Instagram story-

Disha Patani showers birthday love on Tiger's mother

Although Tiger and Disha have never spoken about each other's relationship publicly, their social media PDA and constant posts for each other have confirmed their relationship. From hanging out with Tiger's family to wishing them on their birthdays, Disha leaves no stones unturned in showering love on the Shroffs. Keeping up with the trajectory, the Baaghi 2 actor recently took to her Instagram stories and penned a heartwarming birthday wish for Ayesha Shroff.

Sharing happy pictures of Ayesha, Disha in her note wrote," Happiest birthday aunty. You are the most amazinggg human @ayeshashroff." In her next story, she wrote, "And the most beautiful inside out @ayeshashroff thank you for all your unconditional love, love you @ayeshashroff."

Take a look:

Ayesha Shroff wishes her husband Jackie Shroff on his birthday

Earlier in February, Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram handle and dropped some adorable pictures of her husband, actor Jackie Shroff. In the caption, she wrote, "Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World!!❤️❤️ Best son and most loving father!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff". The post received love from the actor's fans and followers.

Here, take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@ayeshashroff