'Tiku Weds Sheru': Kangana Ranaut's Production Debut To Premiere On Prime Video

"Tiku Weds Sheru", which marks actor Kangana Ranaut's production debut, will premiere on the streaming platform Prime Video.

The film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is directed by Sai Kabir of "Revolver Rani" fame.

Calling the digital space "the most democratic medium", Kangana said the influx of OTT platforms is a boon for budding producers like her.

"It is a great time for all us budding producers, for us who are working professionals and we always find a reason to dodge our dreams and say that we will do it next year. This is the most democratic medium, all you need is talent," the actor-producer said on Thursday at the Prime Video Presents India event here.

Kangana said the film is a "COVID baby" as it was conceptualised during the second wave of the pandemic.

"I was COVID struck, the kind of support we got from Amazon, kudos to them. We are keen to showcase the film to you," she said.

Kangana, who is backing "Tiku Weds Sheru" via her Manikarnika Films banner, described the film as a "love story amidst the beauty and brutality of life".

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut