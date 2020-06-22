'Chintu Ka Birthday' Actor Tillotama Shome Raises Complaint Against Amazon; Konkana Backs

Chintu Ka Birthday actor Tillotama Shome took to her Twitter handle to raise a complaint against Amazon. The delivery platform has kept Shome waiting for almost 3 months for a 'filter' that she ordered for her elderly parent who is battling cancer.

Shome wrote, "@amazonIN on 23rdMarch I ordered filters for a mask for my parent battling cancer (elderly and vulnerable).On my nth call,was told it would arrive on the18th. Now the call option has been removed for that order. This is URGENT.pls get in touch with me.I've waited for 3 months." [sic]

Backing her up, actor Konkana Sen Sharma wrote, "Please respond @amazonIN as I have been getting delivery of non-essential items in the same area with no problem!"

When a fan wrote, "Cancel that order and place a fresh one. If earlier order is not getting cancelled, simply order new one as its urgent. Return the item if earlier order gets delivered in future", Shome responded by saying the product is no longer available.

@amazonIN on 23rdMarch I ordered filters for a mask for my parent battling cancer (elderly and vulnerable).On my nth call,was told it would arrive on the18th. Now the call option has been removed for that order. This is URGENT.pls get in touch with me.I've waited for 3 months. pic.twitter.com/XZ8B2cBSRS — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) June 21, 2020

On the work front

Tillotama Shome was recently seen in the film Chintu Ka Birthday. The film recently premiered on the Zee5 app. The movie also stars, Vinay Pathak and Seema Bhargava in pivotal roles. The plot revolved around how during the U.S. invasion of Iraq, some illegal migrants are waiting to return to India. As one such family prepares to celebrate the 6th anniversary of their youngest member, Chintu, their kind-hearted Iraqi landlord lends them a helping hand.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.