Tillotama Shome Gives Befitting Reply To 'hater' Who Calls Her 'flop Actress'; Read

Celebrities falling prey to online trolling and hatred has become a common scenario. The recent Bollywood star to get trolled for her career graph was actor Tillotama Shome. Tillotoma, who has been a part of amazing projects like Quissa, Angrezi Medium, Hindi Medium and more, has always managed to impress fans with her impeccable acting skills. Recently, the actor revealed that she was trolled by a hater on social media who called her a 'flop actor.’

The actor responded to the hateful remark in a graceful manner on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “A hater on social media called me a 'flop actress who looks likes a maid'. Now, how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!? Face with tears of joy #dignityoflabour[sic].” The tweet by the star caught the attention of her fans who were quick to react to her reply. One of the users while backing her answer wrote, “This pathetic attempt at the insult just shows one of the many ways caste intersects with class in modern India. Loved the dignity of your character in Sir! Big fan.” Tillotama replied to the user and wrote, “ Exactly!”

Apart from this, one of the users who were not aware of the star being an actor, wrote, “Never knew u were an actor until this moment well then it does say U R A FAILED ACTOR isn't it?? what big deal truth is kadva ms. Shome.” Tillotama in her reply gave a befitting one and wrote, “Just because you don't know of someone's existence, does not make them a failure. Stop equating 'success' with fame. It's boring.”

A couple of days back, the actor won the Best Actor award at the latest edition of the UK Asian Film Festival. She even shared her happiness on Twitter where she informed about winning it for her film 'Raahgir: The Wayfarers', which is directed by Goutam Ghose. Tillotama wrote, "I am blessed to have worked with the wonderful director #GautamGhose and co-actors @_AdilHussain @NeerajKabi1 in @raahgirthefilm.Thank you #23rdUKAsianFilmFestival @cometoUKAFF for honouring our film with these awards[sic]."

(Image: @TillotamaShome/Instagram)