The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Never Fail To Give Twinning Goals; See Pictures

Bollywood News

Karisma Kapoor often uploads pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram. Read to know when the sisters gave twinning goals with their sartorial choices.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena kapoor khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are known for their unique fashion sense. The Kapoor sisters are often snapped together and their style statements often act as an inspiration for their fans. The sisters are often known to wear matching or similar outfits on various occasions. Here are the pictures of Kareena and Karisma giving their fans major twinning goals with their sartorial choices.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma: Times When They Gave Major Sister Goals

Pictures of the Kapoor sisters that show twinning at its best

The perfect twinning goal by the Kapoor sisters

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

When Karisma and Kareena rocked their ethnic looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan: Sharmila Tagore To Appear On Bebo's Radio Show?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

The Kapoor sisters in shimmery outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Pictures when siblings matched their outfits in black and white

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan: The Actress In Her Stunning Ethnic Looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Attends 21st MAMI Festival

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Coronavirus
IS THERE A CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH ON PARLIAMENT SCUFFLE
World Wildlife Day 2020
WORLD WILDLIFE DAY 2020
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS