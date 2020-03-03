Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Never Fail To Give Twinning Goals; See Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are known for their unique fashion sense. The Kapoor sisters are often snapped together and their style statements often act as an inspiration for their fans. The sisters are often known to wear matching or similar outfits on various occasions. Here are the pictures of Kareena and Karisma giving their fans major twinning goals with their sartorial choices.

Pictures of the Kapoor sisters that show twinning at its best

The perfect twinning goal by the Kapoor sisters

When Karisma and Kareena rocked their ethnic looks

The Kapoor sisters in shimmery outfits

Pictures when siblings matched their outfits in black and white

