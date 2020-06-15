Nushrat Bharucha's Song Posts On Instagram; From 'Ishq Tera' To 'Peeyu Datke'

Nushrat Bharucha is currently gearing up for her upcoming drama flick Chhalang starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Be it fashion ensembles or promotional posts, Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram feed has space for all. The Love Sex Aur Dhokha actor has appeared in several songs, be it her movies and other dance numbers. Having said that, check out the times when Nushrat Bharucha posted her songs on her Instagram.

Nushrat Bharucha's song from Marjaavaan -

Nushrat Bharucha and Sidharth Malhotra teamed up for a dance number track titled Peeyu Datke. The song is featured in action-drama flick Marjaavaan. Here, the two look stunning and their sizzling chemistry was much appreciated. The dance number track has 8.1 million views on T-Series' YouTube Channel. Crooned by the rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ritu Pathak, the song is choreographed by Mudassar Khan. Fans in huge numbers have poured in their love on the two and highly praised their on-screen chemistry.

Nushrat Bharucha's songs from Dream Girl -

Dream Girl is Nushrat's first movie with Ayushmann Khurrana. The romantic drama is filled with comic scenes. Dream Girl has a dance number and romantic tracks. The music of the film is composed by Meet Bros while lyrics are by Kumaar and Shabbir Ahmed. The song Dhagala Lagali was removed from the film due to a copyright issue. However, it was released as a special track. The movie includes a total of five songs. Take a look at the songs from the film shared by Nushrat Bharucha.

Nushrat Bharucha's songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a comedy-drama flick starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. The movie has several songs, including dance and romantic tracks. The music of the film has been composed by Rochak Kohli, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Zack Knight, Saurabh-Vaibhav and Rajat Nagpal. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Swapnil Tiwari, Zack Knight, Guru Randhawa, Singhsta and Oye Sheraa. Check out Nushrat's posts.

Nushrat Bharucha's album song -

Ishq Tera is a romantic number sung, written and composed by the High Rated Gabru hitmaker, Guru Randhawa. The song celebrates love and simplicity. Check it out.

What's next for Nushrat Bharucha?

Nushrat Bharucha has a couple of movies at different stages of production. She will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang. The movie directed by Hansal Mehta is reported to be a social comedy where Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao essay the role of primary school teachers. The makers of the upcoming recently released the first look poster of the film, amping up the expectations of the audiences.

