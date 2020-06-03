Times When Nushrat Bharucha Went For Bold Choices In Fashion; See Pictures Here

Nushrat Bharucha has been successfully grabbing the audience's attention for her compelling performances and successfully stealing hearts with her style game. Known for her bold choices in fashion, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has always managed to draw attraction from the fashion police on social media. Here are the times Nushrat Bharucha went for bold choices in fashion.

Nushrat Bharucha's bold choices in fashion

This picture of Nusharta Bharucha took the internet by storm as she stunned in an emerald green dress with thigh-high slit detail. The slit also was attached with a leather belt-like accessory on it. Nushrat completed her look with simple poker straight hairdo and minimal makeup. She went for a golden bracelet and golden ear cuffs and clear strappy heels that complimented her look perfectly.

In an older post on Instagram, Nushrat Bharucha was seen posing in a black ensemble gown. The red carpet outfit had a v neckline design. The award night's gown had a backless designer cut with the black floral design. For glam, Nushrat Bharucha kept it quite simple with tiny hanging earrings and nude makeup look. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor captioned her Instagram posts as, "Last night at GQ Awards!" Check out Nushrat Bharucha's outfit.

Here, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha posed for a fashion magazine. She was styled in a cold shoulder metallic dress. The short dress was blackless and sported with black high heels. To go with it, the actor left her hair open and opted for a bronze makeup look.

Here, the Dream Girl star is posing in a rock pool during her vacation at Oak Park Rock Pool. Nushrat Bharucha stunned in a red coloured beachwear. She captioned the post saying, "Nature doesn’t stop surprising! Had a wonderful time at this natural".

In this post, Nushrat was seen sporting a satin noodle strap blush pink dress. The outfit had a high-high slit detail and a pungling neckline. The LSD actor perfected her look with nude strappy heels and no jewellery. Her makeup was kept minimal with nude eye makeup and nude lips.

