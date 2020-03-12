Times When Sanjay Dutt Was On Sets Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' For Promoting His Films

Sanjay Dutt is a famous Bollywood actor who is famously known for his portrayal of Munnabhai, a lovable goon. He was last seen in Panipat, which was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. For the year 2020, Sanjay Dutt is rumoured to star in quite a few movies that have managed to create a massive buzz among the fan. His recently produced movie was Prassthanam, and he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for its promotions. The actor was accompanied by his wife Maanayata. Check out the other times when the star appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and won over his fans with his charm and sense of humour.

Times when Sanju was on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show

When Sanjay appeared for Prassthanam's promotions, he was asked a question by Kapil about not visiting his show till date, he answered that the stars were not in their favour back then. He continued by saying that during the show, he was in jail and when he was released from the jail, Kapil's show had ended. Kapil next asked if Sanjay receive payment as an actor or as a husband, as the movie was co-produced by his wife Maanayata.

Recently, for promoting the movie Panipat, Sanju appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon with director Ashutosh Gowariker also attended the show. During the show, Kapil asked Baba about the time he spent in jail. A few touching moments arose during the show, which made Sanju emotional.

About Sanjay Dutt's last movie - Panipat

This Ashutosh Gowariker directed movie is about the Third Battle of Panipat which was fought between the Marathas and the Afghans. Along with Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, the movie also starred Arjun Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, and Milind Gunaji, among others. Check out the official trailer of the film here.

However, the movie failed to impress the critics and the audiences as it could not manage to weave magic at the box office. Check out its box office performance as declared by Taran Adarsh.

#Panipat is an epic disappointment... Was best in #Maharashtra, but the biz fell flat on weekdays... North and East put up shockingly low numbers... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 1.70 cr, Thu 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 25.68 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2019

#Panipat continues to underperform... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr, Tue 2.21 cr. Total: ₹ 22.48 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2019

