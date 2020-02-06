Union Budget
Sonakshi Sinha Has Always Put The Trolls To Shame On Social Media And Here's Proof

Bollywood News

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is not only known for her work in the Dabangg films but is also known for her outspoken attitude. Let's take a look into it

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
sonakshi sinha

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is not only known for her work in the Dabangg films but is also known for her bold and bindaas attitude. The actress has given it back to trolls every time they have tried to put her down. There have been several instances when Sonakshi Sinha has stood up to trolls who have body-shamed her. And now, a new video starring the actor is being circulated where she talks about the same. In a video, the Kalank actor is seen talking about how she has been targeted for her weight and how she manages to fight trolls. Let's take a look here at Sonakshi Sinha's tweets and messages slamming the trolls and body-shamers. 

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha's Dazzling Glamorous Gowns Are Perfect For Every Occasion

Check out the powerful video starring Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Actor Sonakshi Sinha also appeared in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 earlier along with Ruma Devi (an artisan and activist from Barmer, Rajasthan). And ever since the episode went on air, the Khandaani Shafakhana actor was mercilessly trolled for not being able to answer a seemingly easy question. Back then too, Sonakshi didn't shy away from taking a stand for herself. She took to social media to shut the trolls. Let's take a look at Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha's tweets.

 Also read: Sonakshi Sinha To Ananya Panday: Celeb-inspired Ways To Style Your Kurta As Your Workwear

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

