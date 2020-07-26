Times When Sonam Kapoor Spoke Fearlessly On The Topic Of Feminism

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the most outspoken and straight-forward actors in the Bollywood industry today. The Aisha star doesn’t believe in mincing her words. There have been many times when Sonam Kapoor has expressed her feelings and opinions on the subject of feminism. Here we have made a compilation of Sonam Kapoor's take on the subject-

Sonam Kapoor on feminism

Sonam Kapoor has often been spotted talking about feminism on either her social media or during interviews. As recent as on March 2, 2020, when Sonam Kapoor took to her official Twitter handle and spoke on the matter. She posted a picture of herself from the cover of the magazine Bazaar, and captioned the picture, “For me, female empowerment is very important, especially because I’m from a side of the world where women have always been second-class citizens @BazaarArabia”.

During an interview with Bollywood actor, Arbaaz Khan, Sonam Kapoor had said that she believes everybody should be a feminist. She said that feminism actually means believing in equal opportunity and choices, it refers to the fact that everyone should have the same opportunity and the same choices in life, regardless of their gender.

The actor said that she believes in equality and therefore she believes in feminism. Sonam Kapoor concluded the interview by saying that every movie she and her sister (Rhea Kapoor- Producer) endeavour to make hopefully has the right moral values and has the mindspace they believe in.

In another interview with a leading entertainment daily, Sonam Kapoor said that everybody needs to understand that how they look doesn’t define who they are. She said that in the industry that she is in, there is a lot of pressure as to they get work only on the basis of how they look. The actor said that it is really nice to take care of themselves, look good, and wear nice clothes and she completely endorses that but it should only be done for ones own self and not to get validation from someone else.

Even during this interview, Sonam Kapoor spoke about the fact that she is a true feminist and believes in equal opportunities. She said that more than being a feminist, she is a humanist. Sonam Kapoor said that she feels it is important for women to be a part of movies that send out a message, regardless of how big or small their character is.

