Ameesha Patel Stuns Her Fans In A Series Of Casual White Tops

Ameesha Patel was one of the most popular actors in the early 2000s. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and has been a part of many blockbuster movies since. She has been taking the internet by story by posting some of her casual looks. Ameesha looked glamourous in the casual attire as well and stunned the audience with her collection of white tops. Check out the causal pictures of the star here.

Ameesha Patel’s collection of white tops

Ameesha Patel wore a white sleeveless halter neck vest tank top and paired it with a pair of low waist dark blue jeans. In another picture she wore a casual white v neck top and paired it with some dark blue jeans. Her fans complimented her as she looked glamorous in both the pictures.

Ameesha Patel wore a white top over a pair of gym shirts. The black short with neon borders complemented the white top perfectly. The white top had a similar neon green coloured border, and she paired the attire with a pair of running shoes. In another picture, Ameesha wore a white full sleeves top and tucked it inside her black coloured joggers. She wore a pair of dark coloured shades, which added the glamour to her attire.

Ameesha Patel was a vision to behold as she wore a white coloured top over a pair of pink coloured trousers. She tied a loose knot to her top and complemented the attire with a pair of pink coloured goggles. In another picture, Ameesha wore a white coloured tank top over a pair of dark blue coloured jeans. She had her hair tied up in a ponytail, while she accessorised the look with a brown coloured belt and a pair of dark coloured aviator goggles.

