Times When Deepika Padukone Spoke Her Mind On Mental Health And Other Social Issues

From spreading mental health awareness to raising voice against acid attacks, Deepika Padukone debutant has time and again spoken her heart out on several issues. Deepika is always seen being vocal about issues such as feminism and depression. She is the chairperson of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image and is the founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which creates awareness on mental health in India.

Deepika Padukone's non-profit organisation deals with mental health issues that also launched a program called "You Are Not Alone" in 2016, within a year of its launch. Here are the times when Deepika Padukone spoke her mind to get the right change.

also read | Deepika Padukone's unseen pic with Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh; check out

In 2018, when Deepika Padukone came out and shared her story of depression. Live Love Laugh Foundation made a short video of her sharing her experience. In this YouTube video, the Bajirao Mastani actor spoke about her dark phase and how she dealt with the issue. Check out the video here.

Back in 2014, Deepika Padukone along with Bollywood co-stars Parineeti Chopra and Kangana Ranaut was featured in a social discussion on Aamir Khan's show Satyamev Jayate. In this episode, the actors open up about their views on "when masculinity harms men". She also spoke about how real and reel life were different from each other and people should not get wrongly influenced by certain movie scenes. Take a look at the episode here.

also read | This Deepika Padukone & Salman Khan's video proves the duo should do a film together

Deepika Padukone also starred in a social issues related film, Chhapaak. The film based on acid attack survivors is helmed by Meghna Gulzar. During promotional interviews, Deepika Padukone shared with a leading news portal that the idea behind the social drama flick is to invoke empathy and understanding the women who have undergone the ordeal as victims. She had hoped that this film would bring a change for the society and in the life of acid attack survivors.

also read | Deepika Padukone's 'then and now' pictures show how time changes but not her smile

What's Next For Deepika Padukone?

On the professional front, the Bajirao Mastani actor was last spotted in Chhapaak. For her upcomer, Deepika Padukone will be seen in '83, opposite Ranveer Singh. Here she is portraying Kapil Dev's wife in the biopic. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern (2015).

also read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt or Kriti Sanon, who slays better in short hair?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.