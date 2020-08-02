Times When Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Perfect Poses Stunned Fans; See Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan, apart from her work in movies, is well-known for giving major fashion goals to her fans. She is considered to be a fashionista by many of her fans and contemporary actors in the industry. Here are times when Kareena Kapoor Khan taught her fans how to pose perfectly. Read on:

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen posing in a shimmery white colour gown in this picture. Her gown has a halter neck and a thigh-high slit on the left front side of her gown and has a mermaid style look given to the gown. Kareena has worn golden colour shimmery heels and applied a dark maroon nail-paint. She has given her wavy hair a side partition and kept all hair ahead on the left side. The actor has applied nude shade makeup and is posing elegantly with one hand on the waist and the other on her thigh.

Here, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen posing in a lemon yellow maxi dress. The dress has full sleeves and a deep V-neck cut. The dress also has a cut from the york till the waist. Kareena has left her wavy hair open and left them to flow naturally, giving them a messy look. Kareena Kapoor Khan has applied nude shade makeup and is posing effortlessly, holding her black colour golden framed sunglasses near her eyes.

In this picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen posing in a shimmery silver colour tube dress. She has applied gel in her hair and set them neatly put from the front and leaving them loose from the back. She has applied a grey colour nail-paint. Kareena Kapoor Khan has applied nude shade makeup and opted for a smokey-eye look, posing graciously with one hand on the waist.

In this photo, Kareena can be seen posing in all-white attire. She has worn a white colour shirt, tucked inside her skin-fit white colour ripped jeans. She has left her wavy hair loose and has given them a messy look. The actor has also worn a hat. Kareena Kapoor Khan has applied nude shade makeup and is seen posing casually while sitting on a chair with crossed legs and resting both hands on the sides of the chair.

Kareena, here, poses in a black colour gown. Her gown is full-sleeves, with a deep V-neck cut, and a thigh-high slit. She has worn silver colour heels and a diamond neck-piece. She has tied her straight hair in a neat and tight bun at the back of her head. She has applied nude shade makeup and opted for a smokey-eye look, posing amazingly with one hand on her shoulder and the other on the wall.

