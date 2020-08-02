Sidharth Malhotra's 'Ek Villian', 'Aiyaary' & Other Films Where He Played Grey Characters

Sidharth Malhotra made his acting debut alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt with Student of the Year, released in 2012. He began his career as a model. Later, he also started working as an assistant director for My Name is Khan, 2010, until he got his Bollywood debut. Read ahead and check out Sidharth Malhotra's films where he played a grey character.

Ek Villain

Ek Villain was Sidharth Malhotra's third film. Released in 2014, the film is about a gangster whose wife is killed by a serial killer. Ek Villian cast stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The crime action drama marks Riteish Deshmukh's first film in a negative role. Here, Sidharth Malhotra's character is shown as a gangster, Guru who later changes for his love interest, Aisha. The film became a major box-office success.

Brothers

Starring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles, Brothers is a sports drama flick. The film is based on Mixed Martial Arts. Brothers is an official remake of Warrior, a Hollywood film released in 2011. The film showcases a tale of two brothers who compete against each other in an MMA competition. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff and Shefali Shah in supporting roles. Brothers' worldwide box office collection stands at 106 crores.

Aiyaary

Aiyaary is an action thriller drama flick starring Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. The film's storyline premises around the relation between a colonel and his protege, played by Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra respectively. Their relation is affected when the protege becomes goes rogue. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary released in 2018. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan is Sidharth Malhotra's second collaboration with Riteish Deshmukh. The film also stars Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh. Helmed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is a romantic action film. The film features a violent, dramatic love story between two people. The film released in 2019. The action film has a worldwide gross collection of ₹65.34 crores.

