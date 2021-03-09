Tina Ambani Wishes Lovebirds-turned-doting Parents Akash & Shloka On Their 2nd Anniversary

Tina Ambani took to Instagram to wish Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary. The post below sees Tina Ambani reminiscing the time when the couple were simply kids who went to the same school and moved around in similar circles. Additionally, the actor-turned-businesswoman can be seen reflecting on how the two grew into two individuals who became extremely fond of each other. The final parts of the post below see Tina Ambani expressing her pleasant astonishment at how the two schooltime sweethearts are now parents to a baby boy who is named Prithvi. Read on to see the post.

Tina Ambani wishes Akash and Shloka Ambani's on their anniversary:

About Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani:

Mukesh & Nita Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani tied the knot with his high school sweetheart Shloka Mehta (Who now goes by the name of Shloka Ambani) on March 9th, 2019. Shloka Ambani is the daughter of Russel Mehta, the managing director of Rosy Blue India. It is the Indian arm of the family-owned Indian conglomerate that has a corporate portfolio in sectors such as retail, media, real estate, financial services, and diamonds. The couple, who were family as well as school friends for long, finalized their nuptials at the BKC-based Trident Hotel during a high-profile event that saw the presence of several members of the corporate as well as entertainment fraternity. The two became parents to their first-born, Prithvi, in the early hours of December 10, 2020. Prithvi Akash Ambani was born at the Reliance Foundation Hospital. Reportedly, the decision behind the name came from the fact that his father's name is Akash (Which translates to Sky), hence naming his first-born Prithvi (Which translates to Earth) only seemed befitting to the Ambani family.

As far as the couple's commitments are concerned, Ambani is busy with a multitude of projects in which the Reliance group is involved in, directly or otherwise. Shloka Ambani, on the other hand, has developed a reputation of a social worker due to her endeavours in that field. More information regarding the two will be shared with the readers as and when made available through official channels.