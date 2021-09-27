Tisca Chopra's Instagram Account Hacked, Actor Issues Warning As Cyber Crime Begins Probe

Taare Zameen Par fame actor-filmmaker Tisca Chopra’s Instagram account has been hacked. The actor took to Twitter and warned her followers to not respond to any message they receive from her handle. She also informed that the case is currently being handled by cybercrime and they should catch the culprits soon.

She penned a cautionary note and wrote, “Hi… my @instagram account has been hacked… request anyone getting a link from my account to not respond.. the case is with Cyber Crime now… should catch the culprits soon. Meanwhile@do enable two-factor authentication in all apps please[sic].” Currently, Tisca’s account has been made private and one cannot see her posts. According to various media reports, Tisca posted a note informing about hacking, while describing it in a caption alongside the fact that she was sad about not being able to interact with her fans directly on the platform.

Hi .. my @instagram account has been hacked .. request anyone getting a link from my account to not respond.. the case is with Cyber Crime now .. should catch the culprits soon. Meanwhile@do enable two factor authentication in all apps please 🙏🏼 — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) September 25, 2021

Tisca Chopra's Instagram account hacked, actor warns fans

“You guys must know how much I love interacting with you all here on the gram. I love sharing my life, work, and fun content with you. Sadly my account has been hacked, a lot of posts deleted and my account messed with. The lovely peeps at @instagram along with the cybercrime cell assure me that this will be dealt with very fast.. and with strong consequences for the hacker(s),” she reportedly wrote. Earlier this year, actor Esha Deol and veteran singer Asha Bhosle also fell prey to hacking.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor has a prolific record in the film industry with hit movies like Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, OMG: Oh My God!, Highway, Ghayal Once Again, and 3 Dev. She was also seen in the MX Player original titled Ramyug.S. Chopra was last seen on the Disney+Hotstar series Hostages and the 2019 feature Good Newwz.

(Image: PTI)