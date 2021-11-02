'TKSS': Jeetendra Shares Ekta Kapoor Portrayed Raavan As A Child In 'Ramayana' Play

Veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his daughter and producer Ekta Kapoor recently graced Sony Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. During his conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, Jeetendra shared a sweet anecdote from Ekta's childhood.

Along with Ekta and Jeetendra, the episode will also feature Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The duo will be promoting their forthcoming flick, Sooryavanshi. The episode featuring the stars will be aired on the upcoming weekend.

Recently, Sony Television dropped a promo from the upcoming weekend episode, where Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Jeetendra Kapoor if Ekta Kapoor would cause drama at home or would she obediently go to school. To which, Jeetendra hinted at her dramatic childhood by revealing that she had participated in an enactment of the Ramayana play and played Raavan in it.

The Himmatwala actor said, "Building ki terrace pe, mujhe bulaya gaya ki ye log aaj Ramayan pe show kar rahe hai. Main drama dekhne gaya ke ye bhi actor ban rahi hai. Main pucha 'Ekta kahan hai?' (She says) ‘Papa (gesturing to herself) Raavan, Raavan’ (In our building, one I was invited to watch a Ramayan skit in which Ekta was participating. I went to watch thinking she'd also become an actor. When I reached, I asked, ‘Where’s Ekta' and she gestured here, here, ‘Raavan, Raavan."

Listening to this, the permanent guest judge Archana Puran Singh laughed loudly. Kapil also highlighted that while Jeetendra is a Punjabi, his wife Shobha Kapoor belonged to a Sindhi household. He jokingly asked if Shobha would prevent Jeetendra from giving too much shagun at weddings, his daughter Ekta Kapoor shared a different anecdote associated with her parents' different backgrounds.

She said, "Jab hum young the, party karne gaye the aur main ghar aayi. Mere dad ne mujhe dekh ke bola ke 'Ye koi time hai ghar aane ka? Punjabi gharo mein aisa nahi hota (When I was young, I had gone for a party and returned home late. Dad saw me and said, ‘Is this a time to come? Such behaviour is not common in Punjabi homes.)’ My mother has turned and said, 'Toh kya Sindhi gharo mein aisa hota hai?' (You think such things take place in Sindhi homes?)."

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial