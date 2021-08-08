Tokyo Olympics: Sonu Sood Lauds Neeraj Chopra's 'courageous' Performance As He Bags Gold

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood posted a celebratory tweet mentioning Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra after he bagged gold in the men's javelin throw finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Indian athlete created history on Agust 7 by breaking India's 13-year jinx of an elusive Olympic gold medal. The last time India had won gold in an Olympics event was in 2008, when shooter Abhinav Bindra won the tournament's prestigious prize in the 10-meter air rifle event in Beijing.

Tokyo Olympics: Sonu Sood lauds Neeraj Chopra for striking gold

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sonu Sood posted a still image from Chopra's javelin throw final where he is raising both arms possibly after having got his second throw right on target (87.58m) which helped him win the prestigious medal.

Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins gold

Neeraj Chopra, on Saturday, scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he won India's first gold medal at this year's event and ended the county's century-long wait of winning a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic games. Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself.

In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record with his throw reaching 87.03m. His second throw was at 87.58m, and his third throw touched 76.79m. The Indian athlete's second throw helped him advance into the second round.

While Chopra's first two throws in the second round was dismissed as fouls, his third throw neared the 84m mark.

By virtue of this emphatic triumph, Neeraj Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this year's Olympic games. The victory also helped India surpass its's previous best haul of six medals achieved in the 2012 London games.

Chopra made it into the final as a medal contender after topping the qualification round on August 4, with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m. But only a few would have thought he would bludgeon his way to gold in such a dominant manner at the grandest of the stages.

Notably, Chopra had to overcome a tough opponent in the form of a very accomplished javelin thrower Johannes Vetter from Germany, and he achieved the feat in style. Vetter showcased a dismal performance to finish ninth.

