Tom Holland-Zendaya Take Glam Quotient A Notch Higher At NMACC Gala

Tom Holland and Zendaya arrive at the NMACC gala in Mumbai on Saturday. Zendaya opted for a desi look. The Spider-Man star wore a glamorous sequinned saree and bralette by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Meanwhile, Tom looked dashing in an all-black suit. He wore a custom-made tuxedo for the grand event. Zendaya and Tom posed separately for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Zendaya was seen greeting the paps with folded hands. Check out their pictures below:

Tom Holland and Zendaya's India visit

Tom Holland and Zendaya landed in India on March 31.The couple was papped at the Mumbai airport. The two came down to attened Nita Ambani NMACC launch event. NMACC will provide a platform for the artists to showcase their talents. Although Tom and Zendaya arrived in India on Friday, they didn't attend the launch event unlike Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Gigi Hadid, who also arrived on the same day.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Gigi Hadid marked their presence on both days of the NMACC event. They looked stunning in their amazing outfits. Gigi made headlines for wearing an ensemble by Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra. On day two of the event, Gigi wore a beautiful ivory-gold saree by Abu Jani Sandee Khosla. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra wore a custom-made outfit by Amit Aggarwal. Her outfit was made over a period of six months at Varanasi. It was a 60-year-old vintage Banarsi saree.