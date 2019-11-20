Bala Box Office Collection Day 12: Ayushmann's Film On The Way To Enter 100-crore Club

Bala has set the box office on fire with its impressive collections. The film is still unstoppable at the box office and is getting a lot of love from the audience for its story and performances. It released after a lot of controversies happened in the past few days. It has opened to good reviews by fans as well as critics. The film has successfully crossed the ₹ 100 crore mark worldwide. Here is the latest update about the collections made by Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala on its day 12 at the box office.

Bala's box office collections on day 12

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the recent collections of the movie. The film is on its way to cross the ₹ 100 crore mark at the box office. During its run in the second week, the film collected ₹ 3.76 crores on Friday, ₹ 6.73 crores on Saturday, ₹ 8.01 crores on Sunday, and ₹ 2.25 crores on Monday, November 18. The total domestic collection made by the film till now is ₹ 92.99 crores. Bala has shown a great jump and growth in its collections. Ayushmann is praised for his brilliant performance in the movie and has got appreciated by the critics. This year has proven to be very lucky for the actor as he appeared in powerful films like Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 and Ekta Kapoor’s Dream Girl. Both the films opened to a good word of mouth at the box office. Both films have a great storyline that impressed the audience and touched many hearts. With the release of Bala, Ayushmann has yet again proven himself to be a versatile actor who can impress his fans with his various shades and acting talent.

Bala is a comedy film that is based on a social issue. It features Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading role of a young man who suffers from premature balding. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey, Seema Pahwa, Deepika Chikhalia, and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik who previously directed the 2018 horror comedy film Stree. Bala is produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

