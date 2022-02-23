Controversies regarding transgender actors not being given a chance to act in films have been grabbing the attention in the recent past, with an increasing number of films being made on the LGBTQ+ community. Mr. Gay India 2014 and Trans actor, Sushant Divgikr brought up the same issue as he took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and dropped a short video. The clip features Sushant raising questions on Bollywood's representation of trans community, "What kind of characters would transgender artists be allowed to play if all the cisgender actors will take all their roles?" he asked.

'Transgender trees?': Sushant Divgikr questions Bollywood

In the video, Sushant asked the industry, "If a transgender person is not allowed to play a transgender character on screen, in a film, they are not allowed to play a man in a film, and transgender people are not allowed to play women in films, so what do transgender artists play- transgender trees in the back?" He wrote in the caption, "Transgender trees ???" The hashtags, '#equality #equal #opportunity #transgender #trans #queer #lgbt', in the caption spoke volumes.

The post garnered a lot of support and this can be witnessed by the comments section. A follower said that trans people need equal opportunity as an artist is a person who should be allowed to do any role regardless of gender, colour, race, etc. Stating that transwoman should be allowed to do roles of woman, a fan chimed in, "Transwoman should be allowed to do roles of woman..and transmen should also be allowed to do roles of man....these things need to come in action."

Netizens say, 'give chance to trans people' after watching Vijay Raaz's character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Recently, the trailer of the highly anticipated film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, was out after which fans and followers praised Alia Bhatt for her performance. Though fans also praised Vijay Raaz's character as an antagonist, Netizens opined that Bollywood should stop casting straight men in transexual roles, thereby asking to give chance to trans people in the industry.

Image: Instagram/@sushantdivgikr