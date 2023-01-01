Triptii Dimri Dating Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh? 'Qala' Actor’s Mushy Pic Goes Viral

'Qala' fame Triptii Dimri apparently just made her rumoured relationship with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma Instagram official. The two are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, but have never publically confirmed their relationship.

Triptii reshared a mushy photo of her with rumoured beau Karnesh, where she could be seen hugging him tightly with their arms around each other. The picture was originally shared by Saurabh Malhotra, an associate producer at Karnesh's production house Clean Slate Filmz. Saurabh wrote, "My hearts (emoji)."

Tripti reshared the story, dropping a hug and heart emojis. However, she later deleted the Instagram Story.

Check out a screenshot of the actor's Instagram Story here:

About 'Qala':

Set in the late 1930s and early 1940s, 'Qala,' has been co-produced by Karnesh Ssharma and his sister and actor Anushka Sharma. The film is about the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer and her domineering mother.

On the work front, Triptii has previously worked in the films 'Bulbbul' (2020), 'Laila Majnu' (2018) and the 2017 films 'Poster Boys' and 'Mom.' Triptii's 'Bulbbul' has also been produced by Karnesh Ssharma's production house.