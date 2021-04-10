'Truly A Dream': Sunny Leone Flaunts Wedding Anniversary Gift, Thanks Husband Daniel Weber

Actress Sunny Leone who recently celebrated 10 years of togetherness with husband Daniel Weber on April 9, shared the beautiful gift she received from her husband. She took to Instagram and shared a video while flaunting her glittery diamond necklace present and penned an adorable note for Daniel

Sunny Leone shares a glimpse of anniversary gift

In the video, the actress smiled through the camera while happily showing off her gift. In the post, she looked back at the 10 years of togetherness and 3 years of courtship while and thanked Daniel for staying with her in every ‘thick and thins’. Further, she wrote, “Who would ever have ever imagined that one conversation about a promise of an amazing life together, we would be where we are today! Love you!”

On the wedding anniversary, the Ek Paheela Leela actress had shared a sweet picture of the couple while wishing him the special day. “Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!” her caption read. The couple met at a club in Las Vegas. It was love at first sight for both and Daniel also stood for the actress after she lost her mother. They got married on April 9, 2011, and are proud parents of three children, a daughter Nisha and twin sons Asher and Noah. The couple had adopted Nisha in 2017 from Latur while Asher and Noah were born through surrogacy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny was shooting for the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 13, alongside Rannvijay Singha in Kerala.



(Image credit: Instagram)