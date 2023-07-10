Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte: Bawaal Song Captures Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Layered Romance

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in Bawaal. The film's eagerly-awaited romantic number Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is out. The Mithoon-composed track is sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Manoj Muntashir.

3 things you need to know

Bawaal will digitally release on July 21.

The storyline touched upon the topic of World War 2.

The trailer was launched in Dubai on July 9.

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's love enhances emotional impact of song

The music video of Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte highlights the enchanting romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). The song captures their heartwarming moments as they embark on a journey together. Ajay and Nisha's relationship hits a rough patch after marriage and honeymoon. The song beautifully reflects the complexities of their bond.

(Varun Dhawan as Ajju and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha in Bawaal | Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Throughout the song, the actors convey a lot through their expressions. The video also highlights the highs and lows on their relationship. The dreamy dance sequence further accentuates their connection, as they find solace in each other's arms. The visual representation of their love enhances the emotional impact of the song.

Bawaal is an intense romantic drama

Bawaal is a Hindi-language romantic action drama film. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as star-crossed lovers, the film was shot across various countries between April and August last year. Initially intended for a theatrical release, the film will now premiere on Prime Video on July 21, 2023.