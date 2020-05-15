Tusshar Kapoor Says He Is In A Great Place Right Now Because There Is Coffee At His Place

Amid the COVID-19 Lockdown, celebrities are more active than ever on social media. From sharing daily updates to hosting Q and A sessions, they are doing it all. Among those active members is actor Tusshar Kapoor who regularly updates his feed for his fans. He recently shared a picture appreciating the availability of coffee at his place.

Tusshar Kapoor is happy because there is coffee at his place

Taking to his Instagram, Tusshar Kapoor shared a picture of himself sitting in his balcony. Dressed in a blue t-shirt and white shorts, he is holding a mug of coffee in his hands while he stares into the distance. Going for a hilarious approach on the quarantine, the actor wrote, "I’m in a great place right now. Maybe not emotionally, financially, mentally, or physically. But there is coffee at this place". [sic]

It seems that Tusshar Kapoor is having a fun time homeschooling Laksshya Kapoor. Earlier, the actor shared the video of an experiment he conducted with his kid. Sharing an experiment called Whale Blubber experiment, Kapoor explained that one needs two ziplock bags, a bucket of ice water, and some vaseline to conduct the experiment.

He shared a series of videos of him trying out the experiment with his son. He revealed in the end that he thinks whales have something like Vaseline in their skin and that is how they stay warm. Tusshar Kapoor captioned the post, "Maybe I need some more education, but I did my best with this ‘whale blubber experiment’. Maybe some of you know better! All the best! #happylearning". [sic]

Post his coffee picture, the actor took to his social media stories to share a hilarious joke about the lockdown homeschooling. He shared a picture that said, "If you see me talking to myself this week, mind your business. I am having a parent-teacher conference". This is totally relatable for the parents who are currently teaching and parenting their kids at the same time.

Tusshar Kapoor recently revealed why he chose to become a single father on Kareena Kapoor's podcast. He said that if people who are married and have a stereotypical family can have children of their own, he sees no harm in being a single father. He revealed when he decided to become a single parent, people would ask him to adopt a kid. Kapoor revealed that he would ask them if the entire world is having kids of their own, why couldn't he?

