Tusshar Kapoor Movies: Hit Bollywood Films Of The Actor To Watch

Bollywood star Jeetendra’s son Tusshar Kapoor is an actor-producer who made his debut in the movie Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai. The actor celebrates his birthday on November 20. Tusshar Kapoor has seen a lot of ups and downs in his career. On his birthday, take a look at some of his hit films.

Tusshar Kapoor hit films

Mujhe Kuch Kehna hai

Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai is Tusshar Kapoor’s debut film which was directed by Satish Kaushik. Tusshar Kapoor was paired up with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie. In the movie, Tusshar plays a character lovestruck with Kareena. In the movie, when Tusshar Kapoor decides to propose Kareena Kapoor, he realises that destiny has something else for him in store. The film was a super hit blockbuster back then.

Kya Kool hai hum

An adult comedy-drama, Kya Kool Hai Hum was the story of two friends who dream of a luxurious life. After repeatedly waiting for a better job and a house, they search for rich girlfriends. This movie stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Neha Dhupia. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark and became a hit film overseas.

Golmaal series

The first movie of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series was released in 2006. It was a story about 4 friends living with a blind couple. The other three movies from the series released soon after in a sequence. The other characters in the film either kept changing or there were new characters introduced in the film. Tusshar Kapoor’s character of a mute person was constant in every movie. All the series of Golmaal were a super hit and Tusshar’s character was loved by all.

Dirty picture

Directed by Milan Luthria, Dirty picture was released in 2011. The story of the film is based on the life of a veteran actor Silk Smitha. Tusshar Kapoor played the character of one of the admirers of Silk Smitha. Tusshar Kapoor did justice to the character and the film became was a super hit.

Kya Super Kool Hai Hum

A sequel of the film Kya Kool Hai Hum, this film Kya Super Kool Hai Hum was also a super hit film starring Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The story is about the duo following their girlfriends to Goa and the events that follow soon after. The film became a hit with a collection of ₹61 crores.

