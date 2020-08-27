Twinkle Khanna Asks Fans To Eat & Drink As She Feels Guilty About 'gobbling Up Scones'

Recently, author Twinkle Khanna asked fans to let go of their inhibitions in a recent poignant post, in which she advised them to live their lives to the fullest. Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna, in her caption, confessed that she posted the picture to ‘feel better about gobbling up some scones’. Take a look at the picture shared:

Twinkle's post

In her post, Twinkle Khanna asked her fans to eat the last 'slice of cake and chug down some wine' before they end up being a 'bag of bones'. Soon after Twinkle posted the picture, fans rushed to the comment section and agreed with the actor’s thoughts. Take a look at how fans reacted to Twinkle Khanna’s post:

Fans react

Twinkled recently made it to the news when she shared a picture, featuring herself posing in front of the iconic The Elephant House café in London. Twinkle Khanna, in her caption, mentioned that JK Rowling had penned the widely successful Harry Potter series and considers the Elephant Café as 'the birthplace' of the hit franchise series. However, Twinkle opined that ‘the birthplace of every book is only within a writer’s heart’. Take a look:

Twinkle's writing career:

Twinkle is a well-known author, newspaper columnist, interior designer and a film producer. The former actor launched her first non-fiction book, MrsFunnybones, which reportedly made her India’s highest-selling woman writer that year. Her recent book, Pyjamas are Forgiving also earned her praises from readers and critics alike.

In 2019, Twinkle Khanna also launched Tweak India, which is said to be a bilingual digital media platform, which is exclusively made for women. More so, Twinkle has also produced the blockbuster film, Pad Man, which features actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte in the leading roles. Directed and written by R. Balki, the film narrates the heartwarming story of a man, who sets out to create a sanitary pad machine and provides inexpensive sanitary pads to the women of rural India. The film earned more than Rs 201.73 crores at the box office and received an award for Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 66th National Films Award.

(Image credits: Twinkle Khanna Instagram)

