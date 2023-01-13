Twinkle Khanna On Parenting: 'Not Our Job To Give Children Perfect Childhoods'

Twinkle Khanna recently shared a few parenting tips on her Instagram handle and said it's not parents' job to give their children a perfect childhood.

Twinkle, on Friday, shared an adorable photo of herself kissing her daughter Nitara, which had running text on it.

It read: “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses."

She added, "It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades, and hurt feelings."

"And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. Agree? Disagree?" she added.

Many of her friends from the industry including Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan agreed with her and dropped hearts in her post's comments section.

Twinkle, who is the daughter of later actor Rajesh Khanna and 'Tenet' star Dimple Kapadia, made her acting debut with the 1995 film 'Barsaat.' She quit acting following the release of her 2001 film 'Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.'

She married Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the same year. The couple are parents to two kids - Aarav and Nitara.

In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as an author with her book 'Mrs. Funnybones. She is also the author of 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' and 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.'