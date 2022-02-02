Twinkle Khanna Points Out How Kareena Portrayed Her In 'Good Newwz'; 'I Told Akshay...'

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently had a chat with Twinkle Khanna on the Tweak India YouTube channel and the duo discussed everything about marriage, career and films. Tweak India has been founded by Twinkle and helps women answer questions on health, wellness, parenting, career, and relationships.

Twinkle recently shared a short clip from the show where Kareena Kapoor gets candid and reveals an interesting fact about her film Good Newwz. She said that her lines in the film were inspired by Twinkle Khanna.

Kareena Kapoor's lines in Good Newwz inspired from Twinkle Khanna

In a recent interview with Tweak India, Kareena Kapoor went candid with Twinkle and the duo had a good time discussing many interesting things. Twinkle opened up on Kareena's character in the film Good Newwz and said, "When I saw Good Newwz, I was reeling because you have pulled off being me."

Kareena replied by saying, "Exactly, but not many people know that it was you."

Twinkle Khanna further added,

"Half of these lines I have said in real life. There's my wedding photograph, where they have just chopped off my head and put yours. One day I actually told him (Akshay Kumar) this line that you know women have to do all the work and what do you guys do. What's your contribution to making a child. You just make a face and that's it. And he has taken that and put it in the movie."

More about the film Good Newwz

Good Newwz is a 2019 comedy-drama film based on the concept of in vitro fertilization (IVF). It is directed by Raj Mehta, and it is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It stars Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles and Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The film received a good response at the box office window.

