Twinkle Khanna Sings Adele's 'Hello' But It's Sikander Kher's Comment That Steals The Show

As Twinkle Khanna rarely misses out on showcasing her quirky side to her fans, she didn't disappoint them yet another time as she shared a hysterical singing video of herself.

Many celebrities and fans took to social media and reacted to her video clip. Even Kirron Kher's son and actor, Sikandar Kher shared an epic reaction to Twinkle Khanna's video.

Twinkle Khanna singing Adele's Hello leave fans in splits

Twinkle Khanna recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip of herself in which she can be seen singing the artist, Adele's famous song titled Hello. In the video, she can be seen sitting inside the car and singing the song with a kid, probably her daughter, Nitara can be heard constantly interrupting her and asking which song was she singing. In the caption, she referred to the video she shared and stated that it was her bit in the family singing competition. While ridiculing her own voice, she wrote that some people have a voice that could shatter glass but her voice was truly special and could clearly puncture eardrums without any effort. She then asked all her fans whether they loved to sing despite their voice is terrible.

The caption read, "My bit in the family singing competition. Some people have a voice that can shatter glass, but my voice is truly special, I can clearly puncture eardrums without any effort! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible?[sic]."

Numerous fans and celebrities took to Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram video and dropped in hilarious reactions to it in the comments section. Sonakshi Sinha expressed her laughter by adding laughing emojis in her comment and stated 'waiting for the aye coolie upload' while the artist Eesha Agarwal added a heart emoji in the comment and complimented her by stating what a lovely voice she had. It was Sikandar Kher who left everyone craked up with his epic reply on Twinkle Khanna's Instagram video and stated that the person listening to her song would hang up as soon as they hear Hello. On the other hand, even the fans were entertained by her new video and added laughing emojis to depict how they were left craked up after watching her video. Take a look at some of the reactions to Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram post.

(Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna/@sikandarkher)